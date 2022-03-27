This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The film's day two collection was almost ₹90 crore as per early estimates. This includes earning from all languages- Hindi- ₹26.5 , Telugu - 32 crores, other versions and overseas - ₹105 - 110 crores.
NEW DELHI :
SS Rajamouli's period drama, RRR, that stars N. T. Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, has been minting money even on the second day. The film earned ₹350 crore in total all over the world.
Rajamouli's directed fiction with its second day collection ended the domination of Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files.
The movie also earned the accolade of all time high earning in Telegu language films for Day 2, where it earned ₹32 crore.
Rajamouli’ has thanked fans for the unprecedented response to RRR. He wrote, “Thanks to EVERRRYONE for your thunderous applause for #RRRMovie. Overwhelmed 🤗🙏🏻."
Earlier, the film has proven to be bigger than even the Baahubali franchise for Rajamouli, for it exceeded the first-day worldwide collection of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Rajamouli's previous directorial.
Movie critic Taran Adasrh on his Twitter account posted, “#RRR *HINDI* RRRoars on Day 2... Glowing word of mouth has come into play... Multiplexes witness BIG GAINS on Day 2... Single screens ROCKING... Expect BIGGERRR GROWTH on Day 3, should hit ₹ 70+ cr weekend... Fri 20.07 cr, Sat 23.75 cr. Total: ₹ 43.82 cr. #India biz."
