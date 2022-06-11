BJP MP Anil Firojiya weighed 127 kgs when he met Nitin Gadkari back in February
Gadkari promised to give him ₹1,000 crore for the development of his constituency for every kilo he loses
Anil Firojiya, BJP MP from Ujjain, is making noises for all good reasons. He is on a mission to lose weight, not only to be fitter but also to fund the development of his constituency. And for each kilo he manages to burn, the minister will earn ₹1,000 crore.
The 50-year-old MP weighed 127 kgs when he met Union Minister Nitin Gadkari back in February. Inspiring him to get fitter, the Central minister dared him to lose weight to get funds from his ministry for development works in Ujjain parliamentary constituency. Responding to the challenge, Firojiya has already lost 15 kilos in just over 4 months and aims to cut the flab to under 100 kg.
Firojia recalled, as quoted by New Indian Express, “While motivating me to be fit, he announced that each kg cut by me will enable my parliamentary seat to get `1,000 crore from his ministry."
How Firojia lost 15 kilos in just over 4 months?
For the mission, Firojiya followed a strict diet plan and 2-3 hours daily workout regime, which includes cycling, swimming etc, under the guidance of an Ayurveda expert from Nagpur
“Every week, I get Panchkarma therapy from Ayurvedic experts. I am religious about my physical workout, including cycling and swimming. On Monday, my weight was around 112 kg. I want it to come down to under 100 kg," he said.
Just lose the weight, will give you funds: Gadkari
At one point in time, Gadkari himself was overweight. Stressing the fact, the union minister said, “I was 135 kg. Now I weigh 93 kg. People do not recognize me."
Noting that Anil Firojiya constantly demanded budget from the ministry, Gadkari dared him, “I will give 1,000 crore rupees for the development of Ujjain for as many kilos as you lose, just lose your weight. I will tell you how to do it."
Firojiya is hopeful that Gadkari will fulfill his promise of giving Ujjain ₹15,000 crore. “In the monsoon session of Parliament, I’ll meet him and share with him details of my weight loss. I’m sure he’ll keep his promise," he said
