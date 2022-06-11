The 50-year-old MP weighed 127 kgs when he met Union Minister Nitin Gadkari back in February. Inspiring him to get fitter, the Central minister dared him to lose weight to get funds from his ministry for development works in Ujjain parliamentary constituency. Responding to the challenge, Firojiya has already lost 15 kilos in just over 4 months and aims to cut the flab to under 100 kg.