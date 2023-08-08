Odisha police busted a big multimedia, ponzy scam related to cryptocurrency worth ₹1,000 crore. The police arrested the mastermind of the crypto scam spread in India. Other than this, Odisha head of the scam was also arrested.

In the scam, victims from different states including Delhi, Jharkhand, Rajasthan,etc were told to invest in cryptocurrency. From Odisha only, more than 10,000 people lost their money in the scam. Fraudsters encouraged more and more people to invest in crypto coins and gather in large numbers. Moreover, they were also encouraged to include more people in the group. People were assured that they will get bonus and their money would be double and tripled, said JN Pankaj, IG EOW.

“Odisha (EOW) has busted a very big multimedia, pyramid structure, ponzi scam...We have got to know that people have invested more than ₹1,000 crores in this scam across India. Around 10,000 people from Odisha are also there. A lot more people are involved from the Bihar, Delhi, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, MP, and Haryana sides. Approximately 2 lakh people are members of this," said (IG EOW) JN Pankaj told ANI