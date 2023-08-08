₹1,000 crore cryptocurrency scam: Odisha police arrests India's head of the fraudsters network1 min read 08 Aug 2023, 09:06 AM IST
Odisha police has arrested the prime accused of the mega crypto currency scam worth ₹1,000 crore active in India. The police said that victims are from different states including Haryana, Delhi, Jharkhand, MP, etc.
Odisha police busted a big multimedia, ponzy scam related to cryptocurrency worth ₹1,000 crore. The police arrested the mastermind of the crypto scam spread in India. Other than this, Odisha head of the scam was also arrested.
“Odisha (EOW) has busted a very big multimedia, pyramid structure, ponzi scam...We have got to know that people have invested more than ₹1,000 crores in this scam across India. Around 10,000 people from Odisha are also there. A lot more people are involved from the Bihar, Delhi, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, MP, and Haryana sides. Approximately 2 lakh people are members of this," said (IG EOW) JN Pankaj told ANI