In the scam, victims from different states including Delhi, Jharkhand, Rajasthan,etc were told to invest in cryptocurrency. From Odisha only, more than 10,000 people lost their money in the scam. Fraudsters encouraged more and more people to invest in crypto coins and gather in large numbers. Moreover, they were also encouraged to include more people in the group. People were assured that they will get bonus and their money would be double and tripled, said JN Pankaj, IG EOW.