₹1,330 claims of empanelled healthcare organisations settled: Health minister
During the current financial year 2021-22, claims of empanelled Health Care Organisations (HCOs) amounting to ₹1,330 crore are settled
As many as ₹1,330 crore claims of empanelled healthcare organisations were settled during the current financial year 2021-22, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed the parliament.
The health minister answering to Trinamool Congress' leader Derek O' Brien, said the settlement of the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) bills is a continuous and dynamic process.
"During the current financial year 2021-22, claims of empanelled Health Care Organisations (HCOs) amounting to ₹1,330 crore are settled. Bills amounting to ₹1,343 crore were received from empanelled HCOs for payment," Mandaviya stated.
He said that the CGHS package rates were last fixed on October 1, 2014, for Delhi/NCR and in 2015 for other cities. Revision of CGHS package rates is a continuous process and the rates for new procedures/ investigations, which are added to the scheme from time to time, are fixed on the recommendations of the expert committee.
A sum of ₹4,463.94 crore, including revenue of ₹1,690.06 crore, capital of ₹23.88 crore, and Pension and Other Retirement Benefits (PORB) of ₹2,750 crore, is allocated in Revised Estimates (RE) 2021-22 for CGHS, Mandaviya added.
