1,500 cr paid to farmers under Kisan Nyay Scheme: Chhattisgarh CM

Chhattisgarh government’s ambitious 'Rajiv Gandhi Kisaan Nyay Yojana' was inaugurated on Thursday via video conferencing on the occasion of death anniversary of former PM Rajiv Gandhi. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel transferred ₹1,500 crore to the bank accounts of farmers in Chhattisgarh as the first installment of ₹5,750 crore provisioned under this scheme.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that in view of the crisis due to coronavirus pandemic, he had requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide financial aid to poor people instead of loans, as they presently need cash more than credit and that its commendable that Chhattisgarh Government has found a "commendable solution" to the situation.

"Chhattisgarh government has set the example for entire country on how to help people in the time of crisis," said Rahul Gandhi.

"We all know that the economic condition of the state is not that good, despite that Chhattisgarh Government has decided to bring relief to farmers. This is a big step. We have taken the decision to help farmers and poor people after proper considerations," he said.

"Chhattisgarh Government has taken a great step of supporting poor, tribal people and farmers. Through Rajiv Gandhi Kisaan Nyay Yojana, financial aid is being provided to the farmers directly into their bank accounts. The decision to include rural landless labourers in the second phase of the scheme is commendable," said Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

"Rajiv Gandhi Kisaan Nyay Yojana is commencing a new era of prosperity for farmers of the state. He said that 90% of the beneficiaries of this scheme includes marginalized farmers, scheduled caste, scheduled tribe, OBC and poor people. First installment of ₹1,500 crore under this scheme has been transferred directly into the accounts of farmers. Under this scheme, ₹5,750 crore will be provided to 19 lakh farmers of the state. Under this scheme, exchange grant of ₹13,000 per acre will be provided for sugarcane farming and ₹10 thousand per acre for paddy farming," said Baghel.

This inaugural programme was attended by Motilal Vora, Randeep Singh Surjewala along with MPs, MLAs and beneficiary farmers via video conferencing.

Share Via