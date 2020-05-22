1,500 cr paid to farmers under Kisan Nyay Scheme: Chhattisgarh CM

"Rajiv Gandhi Kisaan Nyay Yojana is commencing a new era of prosperity for farmers of the state. He said that 90% of the beneficiaries of this scheme includes marginalized farmers, scheduled caste, scheduled tribe, OBC and poor people. First installment of ₹1,500 crore under this scheme has been transferred directly into the accounts of farmers. Under this scheme, ₹5,750 crore will be provided to 19 lakh farmers of the state. Under this scheme, exchange grant of ₹13,000 per acre will be provided for sugarcane farming and ₹10 thousand per acre for paddy farming," said Baghel.