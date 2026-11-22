Days after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested a Superintendent of Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) in Haryana's Panchkula for allegedly accepting a ₹10 lakh bribe, a major development has emerged in the case, with officials reportedly seizing cash and precious metals worth a total of ₹1.86 crore from his residence.
According to PTI, the Superintendent has been identified as Luvkush Kumar, who was arrested after the agency registered an FIR against him following a complaint from a businessman.
According to media reports, the CBI searched Kumar's Panchkula residence on Friday and allegedly recovered Indian and foreign currency notes worth ₹24.29 lakh and ₹15.65 lakh, respectively.
The CBI also recovered gold and silver bullion and jewellery estimated to be worth ₹1.46 crore, bringing the total value of the seized assets to around ₹1.86 crore. It also found documents related to six bank accounts, investment portfolios, life insurance policies, and several immovable properties.
The agency also found documents detailing vehicle ownership in the names of the accused and his family members, as well as records of financial transactions.
Kumar, who was posted in Sector 25, Panchkula, was arrested after the agency laid a trap following a complaint from a businessman. The complainant alleged that Kumar had sought a bribe of ₹50 lakh in exchange for extending favourable treatment to his firm in a GST-related case.
In a statement, CBI spokesperson Beena Yadav said, "It was alleged that the accused superintendent had initially demanded illegal gratification of ₹50 lakh from the complainant, a partner in a private firm, for allegedly extending undue favour in connection with GST proceedings against the firm, including not imposing heavy penalties and issuing further demand notices."
During negotiations, the bribe demand was initially reduced to ₹20 lakh, with ₹10 lakh to be paid as the first instalment. However, according to a Hindustan Times report, Kumar subsequently raised the demand to ₹25 lakh and agreed to accept ₹10 lakh upfront, with the remaining amount to be paid later. The CBI said its preliminary verification corroborated the alleged demand for illegal gratification. Further investigation is underway.
Yadav added, "It was further revealed that the accused increased the bribe demand to ₹25 lakh and agreed to accept ₹10 lakh as the first instalment." The spokesperson noted that the agency conducted a trap operation on Thursday and caught Kumar while he was accepting a ₹10 lakh bribe from the complainant.
(with agency inputs)
Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.<br><br> Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.<br><br> At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.<br><br> She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.<br><br> Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.
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