Days after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested a Superintendent of Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) in Haryana's Panchkula for allegedly accepting a ₹10 lakh bribe, a major development has emerged in the case, with officials reportedly seizing cash and precious metals worth a total of ₹1.86 crore from his residence.
According to PTI, the Superintendent has been identified as Luvkush Kumar, who was arrested after the agency registered an FIR against him following a complaint from a businessman.
According to media reports, the CBI searched Kumar's Panchkula residence on Friday and allegedly recovered Indian and foreign currency notes worth ₹24.29 lakh and ₹15.65 lakh, respectively.
The CBI also recovered gold and silver bullion and jewellery estimated to be worth ₹1.46 crore, bringing the total value of the seized assets to around ₹1.86 crore. It also found documents related to six bank accounts, investment portfolios, life insurance policies, and several immovable properties.
The agency also found documents detailing vehicle ownership in the names of the accused and his family members, as well as records of financial transactions.
Kumar, who was posted in Sector 25, Panchkula, was arrested after the agency laid a trap following a complaint from a businessman. The complainant alleged that Kumar had sought a bribe of ₹50 lakh in exchange for extending favourable treatment to his firm in a GST-related case.
In a statement, CBI spokesperson Beena Yadav said, "It was alleged that the accused superintendent had initially demanded illegal gratification of ₹50 lakh from the complainant, a partner in a private firm, for allegedly extending undue favour in connection with GST proceedings against the firm, including not imposing heavy penalties and issuing further demand notices."
During negotiations, the bribe demand was initially reduced to ₹20 lakh, with ₹10 lakh to be paid as the first instalment. However, according to a Hindustan Times report, Kumar subsequently raised the demand to ₹25 lakh and agreed to accept ₹10 lakh upfront, with the remaining amount to be paid later. The CBI said its preliminary verification corroborated the alleged demand for illegal gratification. Further investigation is underway.
Yadav added, "It was further revealed that the accused increased the bribe demand to ₹25 lakh and agreed to accept ₹10 lakh as the first instalment." The spokesperson noted that the agency conducted a trap operation on Thursday and caught Kumar while he was accepting a ₹10 lakh bribe from the complainant.
(with agency inputs)