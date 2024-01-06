 ₹1-crore annual package for students: IIT Bombay campus placements see massive success; check list of recruiters | Mint
₹1-crore annual package for students: IIT Bombay campus placements see massive success; check list of recruiters
₹1-crore annual package for students: IIT Bombay campus placements see massive success; check list of recruiters

 Written By Sounak Mukhopadhyay ( with inputs from PTI )

IIT Bombay has achieved great success in its recent campus placements, with students receiving high-paying job offers from India and abroad.

IIT Bombay campus placements saw 388 organisations participate. (Unsplash/ Baim Hanif)Premium
IIT Bombay campus placements saw 388 organisations participate. (Unsplash/ Baim Hanif)

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has reported having great success in its recent campus placements. A number of students have received high-paying job offers from within India and abroad. Among them are those who bagged packages worth staggering numbers.

In the first part of its 2023-24 campus placements, IIT Bombay saw 388 organisations participate. This includes firms offering jobs before the event and government units.

The diverse range of recruiters included engineering and technology firms to finance, banking and fintech companies. Notable sectors such as management consulting, data science and analytics also marked their presence.

The institute has employed a unique strategy for scheduling company visits. This approach is aimed at minimising student stress and avoiding overlapping offers. Companies interacted with candidates either in person or through virtual platforms. Students attended interviews from the campus itself.

Out of the total offers made till December 20, 2023, a staggering 1,188 students were successfully placed. This includes seven students who secured positions in PSUs and 297 PPOs obtained through internships. Out of these PPOs, 258 were accepted by the students.

1-crore annual package

Highlighting the international scope of placements, 63 students received job offers from countries like Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Netherlands, Singapore and Hong Kong. On the domestic front, a notable number of 85 students secured packages exceeding 1 crore annually.

The institute said, as per PTI, some of the top recruiters who have visited the campus this season are Accenture, Airbus, Air India, Apple, Arthur D. Little, Bajaj, Barclays, Cohesity, Da Vinci, DHL, Fullerton, Future First, GE-ITC, Global Energy and Environ and Google.

Firms also include Honda R&D, ICICI-Lombard, ideaForge, IMC Trading, Intel, Jaguar Land Rover, JP Morgan Chase, JSW, Kotak Securities, Marsh McLennan, Mahindra Group, Micron, Microsoft, Morgan Stanley, Mercedes-Benz, L&T, NK Securities, OLA, P&G, Qualcomm, Reliance group, Samsung, Schlumberger, Strand Life Sciences, Tata group, Texas Instruments, TSMC, TVS Group and Wells Fargo, it said.

(With PTI inputs)

Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Published: 06 Jan 2024, 09:20 AM IST
