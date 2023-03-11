₹1 crore cash, ₹600 crore crime proceeds found in raids against Lalu Prasad's family: ED on land for jobs scam2 min read . Updated: 11 Mar 2023, 06:47 PM IST
Tejashwi Yadav had been asked to appear for questioning before the CBI in connection with the case today. The Deputy CM however sought a fresh date citing personal reasons.
The Enforcement Directorate has seized "unaccounted cash" worth ₹1 crore during raids against former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad's family. The probe body said on Saturday that it had also detected proceeds of crime worth ₹600 crore as it probes the railways land for job 'scam' linked money laundering case.
