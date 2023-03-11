Home / News / India1 crore cash, 600 crore crime proceeds found in raids against Lalu Prasad's family: ED on land for jobs scam
1 crore cash, 600 crore crime proceeds found in raids against Lalu Prasad's family: ED on land for jobs scam

2 min read . Updated: 11 Mar 2023, 06:47 PM IST Edited By Anwesha Mitra
Patna, Mar 06 (ANI): Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav speaks to the media regarding the CBI raid in Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and party MLA Rabri Devi's residence in connection with the land for jobs scam case, in Patna on Monday. (ANI Photo) (Pappi Sharma)Premium
Tejashwi Yadav had been asked to appear for questioning before the CBI in connection with the case today. The Deputy CM however sought a fresh date citing personal reasons.

The Enforcement Directorate has seized "unaccounted cash" worth 1 crore during raids against former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad's family. The probe body said on Saturday that it had also detected proceeds of crime worth 600 crore as it probes the railways land for job 'scam' linked money laundering case.

The ED had launched raids at multiple locations linked to the RJD leader's family - including his son and Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav. Officials said that a probe was underway to unearth more investments made on behalf of Lalu Prasad's family in real estate and other sectors.

The ED team had questioned Tejashwi for over 11 hours at his residence in Delhi on Friday. Raids were also conducted at the residence of Lalu Prasad's daughter Misa Bharti, RJD leader Abu Dojana's Bihar home and other sites. 

Also read: 'If they're honest…': BJP on ED, CBI probe of K Kavitha, Sisodia, Tejashwi Yadav

Earlier on Friday, Tejashwi Yadav had been asked to appear for questioning before the CBI in connection with the case. The Deputy CM however sought a fresh date citing personal reasons.

The case pertains to people allegedly given employment in the railways in return for land parcels gifted or sold at cheap rates to the Yadav family and its associates. The ED searches were carried out under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The development also came mere days after a CBI team questioned Lalu Prasad for nearly five hours in connection with the land-for-jobs case. The federal body also questioned his wife and former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi at her Bihar residence for over five hours.

The CBI has already filed a charge sheet in the case against Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi and 14 others under charges of criminal conspiracy and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act. A Delhi court had last month issued a summons to Lalu Prasad and the other accused to appear before it on March 15.

(With inputs from agencies)

 

