₹1 crore electoral bonds make up 96% of donations to political parties — Here's a denomination-wise break down
A five-judge Constitution bench had ordered the disclosure of donation details by March 13 after deeming the electoral bonds scheme ‘unconstitutional’.
Leading Indian companies donated thousands of crores to political parties in the past four years through the now-scrapped electoral bonds scheme. Data made public by the Election Commission indicates that most organisations opted for the highest denomination bonds worth ₹1 crore. The list included the purchase of 2,228 bonds worth ₹1 lakh each and 220 bonds priced at ₹10,000. There were also 132 bonds of just ₹1,000 each that were bought by individuals as well as corporates.