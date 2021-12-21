A petitioner went to the Kerala High Court to complain about Prime Minister Narendra Modi promoting himself as the face of the nation's Covid-19 vaccination campaign -- but walked away today with a fine of ₹1 lakh for wasting the judge's time.

The Prime Minister is the leader of the nation and not of a political party and citizens "need not be ashamed" to carry a vaccination certificate with his photograph and "morale boosting message", the Kerala HC said and dismissed a plea seeking removal of PM's photo from the COVID-19 immunisation certificates.

"Nobody can say that a Prime Minister is a Congress Prime Minister or a BJP Prime Minister or the Prime Minister of any political party. But once a Prime Minister is elected as per the constitution, he is the Prime Minister of our country and that post should be the pride of every citizen. ".. they can differ on the policies of the government and even the political stand of the Prime Minister. But the citizens need not be ashamed to carry a vaccination certificate with the photograph of the Prime Minister with a morale boosting message, especially in this pandemic situation," the high court said.

It also said that when COVID-19 pandemic can be eliminated only by vaccination, if the PM gave a message with his photograph, in the certificates, that with the help of medicine and strict control, India will defeat the virus, "what is wrong with it?"

The court dismissed the petition with a cost of ₹1 lakh, saying it was "frivolous", filed with "ulterior motives", "publicity oriented" and the petitioner probably also had a "political agenda".

PM Modi has been the focus of a massive advertising blitz touting the Centre's triumphs in fighting Covid-19.

Peter Myaliparampil of Kerala had objected to PM Modi's face being printed on his vaccine certificate with a message exhorting the public to fight the coronavirus.

He told a court that India's inoculation rollout risked becoming "a media campaign" for Modi's benefit.

In his petition, Myaliparampil said he had paid for his own vaccine and the image of Modi on his certificate "served no utility or relevance".

]Myaliparampil's lawyer told AFP that they would appeal the decision.

India has recorded more than 477,000 confirmed Covid deaths, more than any other country except the United States and Brazil.

