₹1 lakh for one biscuit: How packing one biscuit less in wrapper cost ₹1 lakh to ITC1 min read 06 Sep 2023, 08:56 AM IST
ITC ended up losing ₹1 lakh in a legal suite filed by a a consumer for finding one biscuit less in ITC's Sunfeast Marie packet
Missing out one biscuit in a packet cost ₹1 lakh to FMCG major ITC. A Chennai-based consumer forum directed ITC Limited to pay ₹1 lakh for packing one biscuit less in a 16-biscuit "Sun Feast Marie Light" pack.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message