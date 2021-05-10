1 lakh penalty for organising weddings at public places in Rajasthan

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Rajasthan government on Monday said that a fine of ₹1 lakh will be imposed on those organising wedding functions in hotels and community halls etc., and for not informing the authorities if a wedding is being held at home.

The government issued a gazette notification to this effect. It will be effective from May 10 to 31.

The state government has prohibited weddings at public places in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A penalty of ₹1 lakh will be imposed for organising wedding functions in marriage gardens, hotels, community halls etc., and not informing the government authorities in case a wedding is being held at home, the notification stated.

A penalty of the same amount will be imposed if the number of people attending a wedding at home is more than 11, or vehicles like car and bus etc., are used in the wedding procession, or other norms like social distancing and wearing face masks are violated, it said.

For weddings held at home, information will have to be provided on the government portal http://covidinfo.rajasthan.gov.in.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

