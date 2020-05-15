10,000 crore micro food enterprises: Makhana in Bihar, chilli in Andhra...

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today announced ₹10,000 crore for micro food enterprises as part of PM Narendra Modi’s 'vocal for local' focus. "Aiming to implement PM's vision of ‘vocal for local' with global outreach, a scheme will be launched to help 2 lakh micro food enterprises" Sitharaman said.

The scheme will be launched by adopting cluster-based approach such as makhana in Bihar, kesar in Jammu and Kashmir, mango in Uttar Pradesh, bamboo shoots in Northeast, chilli in Andhra Pradesh, tapioca in Tamil Nadu. "This fund would help in reaching untapped export markets in view of improved health consciousness," the FM said.

Nirmala Sitharaman today unveiled the third tranche of Centre's ₹20 lakh crore fiscal stimulus. Today she announced 11 measures for agriculture and allied activities. "Out of the 11 measures, 8 will stress on storage and logistics, 3 to focus on governance," FM said at the beginning of her press conference.

This is her third press briefing in as many days. Sitharaman has been announcing the tranches of the ₹20 lakh crore package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address to the nation on May 12, vowing to make the country ‘atma-nirbhar’ or self-reliant. He said that this will be 10 per cent of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).





