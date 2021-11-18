Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
West Bengal govt to invest over 10,000 cr in this district to create 1 lakh jobs. Details here

West Bengal govt to invest over 10,000 cr in this district to create 1 lakh jobs. Details here

1 min read . 03:03 PM IST Livemint( with inputs from PTI )

  • Bengal chief minister asks industrialists to recruit locals instead of bringing in workers from other states as a part of the state's renewed efforts to bring in big-ticket investments

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, on Thursday, that Bengal government is expecting 10,480 crore investment in the Howrah district over the next two years, which will create job opportunities for more than 1 lakh people.

Banerjee's announcements come as a part of the state's renewed efforts to bring in big-ticket investments.

"In the next two years, investments of 10,480 crores will come to Howrah district. Around 882 new projects and industrial parks would come up in the district, generating more than 1,16,000 jobs," she said.

Banerjee asked the district authority and the Land Department to settle the land-related issues at the earliest.

The Bengal chief minister also urged industrialists to recruit locals rather than bringing in workers from other states.

"There has been a lack of coordination. I would request the district and the Land Department officials to look into the problems and resolve them at the earliest. On December 14, a synergy programme will be organised to look into the problems," she said.

"We are aware that people from other states come here in search of jobs. We live in peace and harmony. But I would request all of you (industrialists) to recruit locals for the upcoming projects," she said.

Banerjee also announced that the state government is planning to develop a new dairy firm -- 'Bangla Dairy' -- under the state Animal Husbandry Department.

"It will sell various kinds of dairy products. Around 512 outlets would set up to sell those products," she said. 

