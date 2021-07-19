100 per selfie: BJP minister asks fans to pay for clicking pictures with her

₹100 per selfie: BJP minister asks fans to pay for clicking pictures with her1 min read . 07:44 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh tourism and culture minister Usha Thakur said those wanting to click selfies with her must pay ₹100
In an unsual incident, a Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) minister in Madhya Pradesh has found a new way to increase funds in the party's coffers.
Madhya Pradesh tourism and culture minister Usha Thakur said those wanting to click selfies with her must pay ₹100 as it is a "time-consuming process" which leads to delays in her programmes and this amount will be deposited in the BJP's coffers for party work.
"A lot of time gets wasted in clicking selfies, and often we get late by hours for our programmes. From the (party) organizational point of view, we thought any person clicking a selfie (with her) should deposit ₹100 in the treasury of the BJP's local mandal unit," she said
Further, the minister said she would accept books instead of bouquets as only the "unblemished" Lord Vishnu can be offered flowers since Goddess Laxmi resides in them".
"As far as welcoming people with flowers is concerned, we all know Goddess Laxmi resides in them. So none other than Lord Vishnu, who is unblemished, can accept flowers. So, I don't accept flowers. Moreover, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also said one should offer books instead of flower bouquets," the minister further said.
Incidentally, in 2015, Thakur's cabinet colleague Kunwar Vijay Shah had also proposed that those seeking selfies with him must donate ₹10 for a cause.
