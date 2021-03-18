Subscribe
Home >News >India > 1000 cr DBT spent for nutritional support to TB patients in last 3 yrs: Govt

1000 cr DBT spent for nutritional support to TB patients in last 3 yrs: Govt

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addresses the Stop TB Partnership meet, through video conferencing from Nirman Bhawan, in New Delhi
2 min read . 10:03 PM IST Neetu Chandra Sharma

Bi-directional screening of TB and COVID was initiated to aid in case of finding of both the diseases with 24% of the TB patients having knowledge of their covid-19 status in 2020, Harsh Vardhan said

More than 1000 crores have been disbursed as Direct Benefit Transfer for nutritional support to Tuberculosis patients in India in last three years, union health minster Harsh Vardhan said on Thursday.

He was addressing the Stop TB Partnership meet via video conferencing. On the challenges faced by India’s TB Elimination Program during the Pandemic, Harsh Vardhan, who is also the chairman of the board said that India devised a Rapid Response Plan that was developed and shared with all States/UTs.

“Bi-directional screening of TB and COVID was initiated to aid in case of finding of both the diseases with 24% of the TB patients having knowledge of their covid-19 status in 2020," said the health minister.

The minister said that the government over the past few years has significantly ramped up India’s diagnostic capacity for TB. The National Program for TB was improvised based on need and embraced the use of technology for treatment adherence monitoring, and real-time community-led monitoring initiatives for covid-19 and TB.

“We now have at least one rapid molecular diagnostic facility available in each district and are aiming to decentralize it down to the block level. We have introduced All Oral Regimens and newer drugs for effective treatment of Drug Resistant TB," said the health minister.

“In the last three years, more than 1000 crores (around 137 million USD) have been disbursed as Direct Benefit Transfer for nutritional support to TB patients," he added.

Tuberculosis continues to be one of India’s most critical health challenges which may have devastating health, social and financial consequences for the patients and communities at large. With an estimated 2.64 million TB patients, India has the largest burden of TB globally in terms of absolute numbers. The country has a declared the target of TB-free India five years ahead of the global target, in 2025.

