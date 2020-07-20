Subscribe
Home >News >India > 1000 fine for speeding on toll plaza stretch on Mumbai-Pune Expressway
An aerial view of Mumbai-Pune Expressway

1000 fine for speeding on toll plaza stretch on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

1 min read . 05:16 PM IST PTI

MUMBAI : Motorists covering the 50-km distance between two toll plazas on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway in less than 37 minutes will be slapped with a fine of 1,000 from August 1 for violating speed norms, a senior police officer said on Monday.

The Maharashtra Highway Police has taken the decision to curb over-speeding on the stretch.

The officer said the distance between Khalapur and Urse toll plazas, located in Raigad and Pune districts respectively, is about 50km and it should not take less than 37 minutes for a vehicle to cover the distance at the permissible speed limit.

Motorists crossing the speed limit will be penalised and e-challans (fine receipts) will be sent to them, he said.

According to the official, the fine for over-speeding on the stretch will be 1,000 from August 1 for the first offence and the amount will increase for repeated offenders.

The six-lane Mumbai-Pune Expressway has witnessed several fatal accidents in the past and most of them were because of speeding, though there is a speed restriction of 100 kmph on the 94-km motorway, excluding the 15km ghat section, where there is a speed limit of 50 kmph.

The officer said as per their tests, it takes at least 37 minutes to cover the 50km distance between the two toll plazas in normal driving condition.

Hence, if vehicles cover the distance in less than 37 minutes, it suggests motorists have violated the speed limit, he said.

According to the officer, the Highway Police is going to implement the decision with the help of Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC.

"MSRDC will provide the required data to the Highway Police," said Dilip Ukirde, chief engineer of the state-run road infrastructure development body at Pune.

