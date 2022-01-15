OPEN APP
MUMBAI : A senior citizen in Mumbai was duped of 11 Lakh when she tried recovering the money she has lost ordering Pizza and Dry fruits online. 

The woman had ordered pizza online in July 2021, and while paying for it on her phone, she lost 9,999.

Again on 29 October she had ordered dry fruits online when she lost lost 1,496. 

In a bid to recover the money she had lost in both these instances, the woman contacted a phone number she found during her search on Google, he said. 

The fraudster who received her call assured her of recovery and told her to download an application on her mobile phone, which gave him access to her device. The application gave the accused access to the complainant's phone, her bank account details and passwords. 

The fraudster transferred and withdrew 11.78 lakh from the woman's bank account between 14 November and 1 December 2021. 

The complainant soon realised that she had lost all her savings, following which she approached the police, the official said, adding that a probe is underway to nab fraudsters who duped her on all three occasions. 

The fraud came to light when the woman, who is a resident of suburban Andheri, approached the BKC Cyber police station with a complaint recently, an official said.

Based on the complaint, an FIR under section 420 (cheating) and other relevant provisions of the IPC and Information Technology Act has been registered against unidentified persons, he said.

