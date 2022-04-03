121 for a litre of petrol. This city has the highest fuel rates in India

As the fuel prices continue to rise with petrol and diesel rates rising by another 80 paise per litre each on Sunday, taking the total increase in rates in less than two weeks to ₹8 per litre. According to the available price list, the price of normal petrol in Parbhani in Maharashtra is being sold at ₹121.38 and the price of diesel is ₹103.97.

