121 for a litre of petrol. This city has the highest fuel rates in India

₹121 for a litre of petrol. This city has the highest fuel rates in India1 min read . 11:10 AM IST
- Fuel rates: According to the available price list, the price of normal petrol in Parbhani is ₹121.38 and price of Diesel is ₹103.97
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
As the fuel prices continue to rise with petrol and diesel rates rising by another 80 paise per litre each on Sunday, taking the total increase in rates in less than two weeks to ₹8 per litre. According to the available price list, the price of normal petrol in Parbhani in Maharashtra is being sold at ₹121.38 and the price of diesel is ₹103.97.
As the fuel prices continue to rise with petrol and diesel rates rising by another 80 paise per litre each on Sunday, taking the total increase in rates in less than two weeks to ₹8 per litre. According to the available price list, the price of normal petrol in Parbhani in Maharashtra is being sold at ₹121.38 and the price of diesel is ₹103.97.
Meanwhile, Sriganganagar in Rajasthan is also witnessing a steep rise in fuel rates as petrol is sold at ₹120.73 and diesel is sold at RS 103.30.
Meanwhile, Sriganganagar in Rajasthan is also witnessing a steep rise in fuel rates as petrol is sold at ₹120.73 and diesel is sold at RS 103.30.
"The price of fuel is high in Parbhani as it is brought here from Manmad Depot, which is over 340 kilometres away. We have demanded that a depot be established in Aurangabad, which would bring down fuel prices by ₹2 per litre," Parbhani Petrol Dealers Association president Amol Bhedsurkar told PTI. He added that people will get maximum relief if fuel is brought under GST.
"The price of fuel is high in Parbhani as it is brought here from Manmad Depot, which is over 340 kilometres away. We have demanded that a depot be established in Aurangabad, which would bring down fuel prices by ₹2 per litre," Parbhani Petrol Dealers Association president Amol Bhedsurkar told PTI. He added that people will get maximum relief if fuel is brought under GST.
Besides local taxes, rates are also dependent on freight.
Besides local taxes, rates are also dependent on freight.
Prices are set to be raised further given the sharp jump in crude oil prices in the international markets. It will have a cascading impact on the prices of other items and lead to inflationary pressure and hurt growth while also impacting the prices of other items.
Prices are set to be raised further given the sharp jump in crude oil prices in the international markets. It will have a cascading impact on the prices of other items and lead to inflationary pressure and hurt growth while also impacting the prices of other items.
Notably, on November 3 last year, the Centre had cut excise duty by ₹5 per litre on petrol and ₹10 per litre on diesel to bring down the retail prices across the country.
Notably, on November 3 last year, the Centre had cut excise duty by ₹5 per litre on petrol and ₹10 per litre on diesel to bring down the retail prices across the country.
Following this, several state governments had reduced Value-Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel to provide relief to people.
Following this, several state governments had reduced Value-Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel to provide relief to people.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!