Petrol, diesel prices today: According to the available price list by the Oil Marketing Companies(OMCs), the price of normal petrol in Parbhani in Maharashtra is being sold at ₹122.63 and the price of diesel is ₹105.21.
As the fuel prices continue to rise with petrol and diesel rates rising by another 80 paise per litre each on Tuesday, taking the total increase in rates to ₹9.20 in two weeks time.
According to the available price list by the Oil Marketing Companies(OMCs), the price of normal petrol in Parbhani in Maharashtra is being sold at ₹122.63 and the price of diesel is ₹105.21. This is the place where petrol is being sold at the costliest price in the whole country.
Meanwhile, Sriganganagar in Rajasthan is also witnessing a steep rise in fuel rates as petrol is sold at ₹122.05 and diesel is sold at ₹104.53.
Also, according to reports, the costliest diesel is being sold at Chitoor in Andhra Pradesh where a litre of diesel costs RS 106.84 on Tuesday.
"The price of fuel is high in Parbhani as it is brought here from Manmad Depot, which is over 340 kilometres away. We have demanded that a depot be established in Aurangabad, which would bring down fuel prices by ₹2 per litre," Parbhani Petrol Dealers Association president Amol Bhedsurkar told news agency PTI as the reason for petrol being so costly in Parbhani. He added that people will get maximum relief if fuel is brought under GST.
Petrol and diesel in Delhi now cost ₹104.61 and ₹95.87 per litre respectively. While in Mumbai, petrol cost ₹119.67 per litre after an increase of 84 paise and diesel at ₹103.92, increased by 85 paise.
There had been a pause in the revision of fuel prices since November 4 last year, which ended on March 22, following the crude oil prices going upwards in the wake of the Russian military operations in Ukraine.
Prices are set to be raised further given the sharp jump in crude oil prices in the international markets. It will have a cascading impact on the prices of other items and lead to inflationary pressure and hurt growth while also impacting the prices of other items.
