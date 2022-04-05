"The price of fuel is high in Parbhani as it is brought here from Manmad Depot, which is over 340 kilometres away. We have demanded that a depot be established in Aurangabad, which would bring down fuel prices by ₹2 per litre," Parbhani Petrol Dealers Association president Amol Bhedsurkar told news agency PTI as the reason for petrol being so costly in Parbhani. He added that people will get maximum relief if fuel is brought under GST.