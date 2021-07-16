In addition, ₹1,060 crores worth asset has been allowed to the banks by Fugitive Economic Offense Court in the PNB/ Nirav Modi case and ₹329.67 crores have been confiscated by ED under provisions of Fugitive Economic Offender Act. On July 1, 2021, Purvi Modi, who is the sister of Nirav Modi, has transferred ₹17.25 crores from proceeds of crime from her foreign bank account to ED.