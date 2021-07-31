133 cr of taxpayers' money lost during deadlock in Parliament: Govt sources

₹133 cr of taxpayers' money lost during deadlock in Parliament: Govt sources1 min read . 09:06 PM IST
So far, 89 hours have been wasted in the ongoing session which started on July 19 and is scheduled to conclude on August 13
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
So far, 89 hours have been wasted in the ongoing session which started on July 19 and is scheduled to conclude on August 13
Rocked by protests from opposition parties on Pegasus snooping and other issues since the start of the Monsoon session, Parliament has only functioned for 18 hours out of the scheduled time of 107 hours, resulting in a loss of more than ₹133 crore of taxpayers' money, government sources said on Saturday.
Rocked by protests from opposition parties on Pegasus snooping and other issues since the start of the Monsoon session, Parliament has only functioned for 18 hours out of the scheduled time of 107 hours, resulting in a loss of more than ₹133 crore of taxpayers' money, government sources said on Saturday.
Sources said so far 89 hours have been wasted in the ongoing session which started on July 19 and is scheduled to conclude on August 13.
Sources said so far 89 hours have been wasted in the ongoing session which started on July 19 and is scheduled to conclude on August 13.
According to the details shared by official sources, while Rajya Sabha has functioned for nearly 21 percent of its scheduled time, Lok Sabha has managed to function for less than 13 percent of the scheduled time.
According to the details shared by official sources, while Rajya Sabha has functioned for nearly 21 percent of its scheduled time, Lok Sabha has managed to function for less than 13 percent of the scheduled time.
"Lok Sabha has only been allowed to function for about seven hours out of possible 54 hours.
"Lok Sabha has only been allowed to function for about seven hours out of possible 54 hours.
"Rajya Sabha has been allowed to function for 11 hours out of possible 53 hours. So far Parliament has functioned only 18 hours out of possible 107 hours (16.8 percent)," the sources said.
"Rajya Sabha has been allowed to function for 11 hours out of possible 53 hours. So far Parliament has functioned only 18 hours out of possible 107 hours (16.8 percent)," the sources said.
The disruptions have led to a loss of more than ₹133 crore to the exchequer, they said.
The disruptions have led to a loss of more than ₹133 crore to the exchequer, they said.
Opposition parties have been disrupting proceedings in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha demanding discussion on Pegasus snooping, farm laws and other issues. Amid the din, five bills have been passed in Lok Sabha, besides Appropriation bills. Rajya Sabha has also passed almost a similar number of bills.
Opposition parties have been disrupting proceedings in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha demanding discussion on Pegasus snooping, farm laws and other issues. Amid the din, five bills have been passed in Lok Sabha, besides Appropriation bills. Rajya Sabha has also passed almost a similar number of bills.
The opposition and the government have blamed each other for the current deadlock.
The opposition and the government have blamed each other for the current deadlock.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!