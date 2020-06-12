Home >News >India > 14,690 crore disbursed under emergency credit line guarantee scheme as of June 11: Finance Ministry

State-owned lenders have sanctioned loans worth 29,490 crore under the emergency credit line guarantee scheme, out of which, 50% of the credit has already been disbursed, as of June 11, the finance ministry said.

“As of 11 June 2020, PSBs have sanctioned loans worth 29,490.81 crore under the 100% Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS), out of which 14,690.84 crore has already been disbursed," the finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s office said in a tweet on Sunday.

Out of the total loans sanctioned,the country's largest public sector lender State Bank of India (SBI) sanctioned 14,148 crore, out of which 8,301 crore has been disbursed. PNB sanctioned 2,261 crore, out of which 853 crore has been disbursed, data shared by the finance ministry showed. BoB disbursed over 27% of the total amount of loans sanctioned-- 3,177 crore.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday asked state-owned banks to target meeting credit needs of borrowers, at a time when bank credit growth is expected to decline sharply this fiscal, due to the imposition of the nationwide lockdown that disrupted businesses and brought economic activity to a standstill. In a meeting with heads of all public sector banks over a video conference earlier this week, Sitharaman reviewed credit extended by these lenders and asked them to continue to focus on sanctioning loans to small businesses. The minister has also urged them to maintain proactive outreach at branch level and keep forms for ECLGS simple and formalities at minimum.

ECLGS was announced as a part of the government’s 20 trillion financial package to help the poor and the small businesses tide over the covid-19 crisis. This collateral-free loan is expected to enable small businesses to pay salaries, rent, and restocking expenses.

