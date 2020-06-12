Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday asked state-owned banks to target meeting credit needs of borrowers, at a time when bank credit growth is expected to decline sharply this fiscal, due to the imposition of the nationwide lockdown that disrupted businesses and brought economic activity to a standstill. In a meeting with heads of all public sector banks over a video conference earlier this week, Sitharaman reviewed credit extended by these lenders and asked them to continue to focus on sanctioning loans to small businesses. The minister has also urged them to maintain proactive outreach at branch level and keep forms for ECLGS simple and formalities at minimum.