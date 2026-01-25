Subscribe

₹15 crore land deal! Hrithik Roshan's father, Rakesh Roshan sells Pune property — Details here

Hrithik Roshan's father, Rakesh Roshan, sold his Lohegaon Village, Pune land property for 15 crore. Here's what you need to know about the Roshan family's property deals. 

Livemint
Published25 Jan 2026, 08:29 PM IST
Rakesh Roshan's newly sold 1.09-acre land is located in Lohegaon Village, Haveli Taluka of Pune, Maharashtra.
Rakesh Roshan's newly sold 1.09-acre land is located in Lohegaon Village, Haveli Taluka of Pune, Maharashtra.(SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP)

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan's producer father, Rakesh Roshan, has sold his 1.09-acre land property in Pune, Maharashtra, for 15 crore, reported the news portal Times of India, citing documents collected by real estate analytics firm CRE Matrix on Sunday, 25 January 2026.

According to the news portal's report, citing the analytics agency, the 1.09-acre land is located in Lohegaon Village, Haveli Taluka of Pune, Maharashtra.

The news report suggests that the Deed of the Conveyance was drawn between Rakesh Roshan and CP Lands LLP, and registered on 26 December 2025, for which a stamp duty of 1.05 crore was paid for the property transaction.

Roshan family's property deals

Mint reported earlier, citing SquareYards data, that Hrithik Roshan and Rakesh Roshan's company HRX Digitech LLP has purchased four commercial properties at Andheri West in Mumbai for a sum of 10.90 crore.

“Andheri West has evolved into a lively, self-contained urban ecosystem. Ongoing metro and road enhancements continue to boost its connectivity, making Andheri West a dynamic, high-demand neighbourhood that blends convenience, culture, and strong real estate appeal,” as per the press release.

The deal was to purchase four commercial units, and the transactions were executed in November 2025, and the same were also registered in the same period. According to the report, all the commercial units purchased were available in the Yura Business Park Phase 2, located at Andheri West, Mumbai.

The news portal's report also highlighted that in 2025, the Roshans have purchased 10 office units in Mumbai for 28 crore, according to Propstack data.

On the selling side, Hrithik Roshan and his father, Rakesh Roshan, sold three apartments in Andheri for nearly 6.75 crore, and the total area of those apartments was almost 2,000 sq ft.

Mint's previous report also highlighted that the Roshan family-owned entity, HRX Digitech LLP, was formed by filmmaker, producer, and former actor Rakesh Roshan and his son Hrithik Roshan.

The company is reportedly involved in media-tech initiatives and strategic business investments. HRX Digitech LLP is expanding its portfolio across several ventures, including commercial property acquisitions and modern digital-led projects, in an effort to explore new-age opportunities beyond filmmaking.

