1827.80 cr released to States/UTs under ECRP-II package: Govt

CSS component of ECRP-II package will support States/ UTs for deliverables such as creation of 827 Paediatric units in the districts which will result in additional creation of 19030 Oxygen supported beds and 10440 ICU/HDU beds. It further aims to establish 42 Paediatric Centres of Excellence (Paediatric CoE), at least one in each State/UT, (either in Medical Colleges, State Govt. Hospitals or Central Hospitals such as AIIMS, INIs, etc) for providing Tele-ICU services, mentoring and technical hand-holding to the District Paediatric units.