19,000-crore boost for the Indian Navy
New Delhi: The ministry of defence on Thursday signed a contract with Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL), Visakhapatnam, for acquisition of five fleet support ships (FSS) for the Indian Navy at a cumulative cost of approximately 19,000 crore.

"It would be a major boost towards achieving the goal of self-reliance in defence manufacturing as these ships will be indigenously designed and constructed by HSL, Visakhapatnam," the ministry of defence said in a statement.

The Cabinet Committee on Security had approved the acquisition of these ships during its meeting on 16 August, 2023, it added.

The FSS will be employed for replenishing ships at sea with fuel, water, ammunition and stores, enabling the Indian Naval Fleet to operate for prolonged periods without returning to harbour. These ships would enhance the strategic reach and mobility of the fleet.

The induction of these ships will significantly enhance the blue water capability of the Indian Navy. The ships can also be deployed for evacuation of people and human assistance and disaster relief (HADR) operations.

The Fleet Support Ships of 44,000 tonne will be the first-of-its kind to be built in India by an Indian shipyard. This project will generate employment of nearly 16.88 million man-days over a period of eight years.

The construction of these ships will provide a new dimension to the Indian shipbuilding industry and encourage active participation of associated industries, including MSMEs.

 

Updated: 25 Aug 2023, 06:54 PM IST
