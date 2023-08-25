₹19,000-crore boost for the Indian Navy1 min read 25 Aug 2023, 06:54 PM IST
The Ministry of Defence inks contract with Hindustan Shipyard Limited for five fleet support ships to provide fuel, water, ammunition and stores to warships at sea
New Delhi: The ministry of defence on Thursday signed a contract with Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL), Visakhapatnam, for acquisition of five fleet support ships (FSS) for the Indian Navy at a cumulative cost of approximately ₹19,000 crore.
