₹2,000 crore deal to 'purchase' Shiv Sena name and symbol: Sanjay Raut
- Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday slammed the Election Commission (EC) for its move to recognise the faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as the real Shiv Sena, and termed its decision as a form of political violence aimed at finishing off the party
Sanjay Raut, leader of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Sunday claimed a "deal of ₹2000 crore" has taken place so far to "purchase" the Shiv Sena party name and its 'bow and arrow' symbol.
