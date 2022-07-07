2,415 cr project to connect Haryana with Jewar airport gets govt approval

On Thursday, Gadkari also tweeted saying the new 6-Lane tunnel at Khambatki Ghat on Pune-Satara highways (NH-4) is a twin tunnel with 3 lanes each & currently under construction is in full progress. The minister said the existing 'S' curve in the Satara-Pune direction shall be completed soon which would lead to a drastic reduction in accident risks. The total capital cost for the 6.43 km long project is approximately ₹926 crore and is expected to be completed by March 2023.