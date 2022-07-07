2,415 cr project to connect Haryana with Jewar airport gets govt approval

The construction of Greenfield connectivity to Jewar International Airport (connecting Delhi Mumbai Expressway) from DND Faridabad - Ballabhag Bypass KMP link in Gautam Budh Nagar district under Bharatmala project in the state of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana has been approved.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari on Thursday announced the construction of Greenfield connectivity to Jewar International Airport in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana has been approved. The budget for the project is aggregated to ₹2,414.67 crore.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari on Thursday announced the construction of Greenfield connectivity to Jewar International Airport in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana has been approved. The budget for the project is aggregated to ₹2,414.67 crore.
The airport will be connecting Delhi Mumbai Expressway.
The airport will be connecting Delhi Mumbai Expressway.
In a statement, Gadkari said, the construction of Greenfield connectivity to Jewar International Airport (connecting Delhi Mumbai Expressway) from DND Faridabad - Ballabhag Bypass KMP link in Gautam Budh Nagar district under Bharatmala project in the state of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana with a budget of ₹2,414.67 crore has been approved.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In a statement, Gadkari said, the construction of Greenfield connectivity to Jewar International Airport (connecting Delhi Mumbai Expressway) from DND Faridabad - Ballabhag Bypass KMP link in Gautam Budh Nagar district under Bharatmala project in the state of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana with a budget of ₹2,414.67 crore has been approved.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Further, he said the construction of 2 flyovers of 2.5 km length at Kushinagar, the place of Lord Buddha's Parinirvana in Uttar Pradesh has been sanctioned with a budget of ₹42.67 crore.
Further, he said the construction of 2 flyovers of 2.5 km length at Kushinagar, the place of Lord Buddha's Parinirvana in Uttar Pradesh has been sanctioned with a budget of ₹42.67 crore.
Gadkari through his Twitter account said these flyovers will be completed in 18 months. Also, he said with their construction, the arrival of domestic and foreign tourists will be facilitated and the problem of traffic jams among local people will be solved.
Gadkari through his Twitter account said these flyovers will be completed in 18 months. Also, he said with their construction, the arrival of domestic and foreign tourists will be facilitated and the problem of traffic jams among local people will be solved.
The ministry also said the road will be constructed in hybrid annuity mode with a total length of 31.425 km. The construction period will be 2 years and it will also connect Agra, Mathura, and West UP, he added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The ministry also said the road will be constructed in hybrid annuity mode with a total length of 31.425 km. The construction period will be 2 years and it will also connect Agra, Mathura, and West UP, he added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
On Thursday, Gadkari also tweeted saying the new 6-Lane tunnel at Khambatki Ghat on Pune-Satara highways (NH-4) is a twin tunnel with 3 lanes each & currently under construction is in full progress. The minister said the existing 'S' curve in the Satara-Pune direction shall be completed soon which would lead to a drastic reduction in accident risks. The total capital cost for the 6.43 km long project is approximately ₹926 crore and is expected to be completed by March 2023.
On Thursday, Gadkari also tweeted saying the new 6-Lane tunnel at Khambatki Ghat on Pune-Satara highways (NH-4) is a twin tunnel with 3 lanes each & currently under construction is in full progress. The minister said the existing 'S' curve in the Satara-Pune direction shall be completed soon which would lead to a drastic reduction in accident risks. The total capital cost for the 6.43 km long project is approximately ₹926 crore and is expected to be completed by March 2023.
"Our country is witnessing unprecedented infrastructural transformation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi & unfolding 'Prosperity Through Connectivity," Gadkari added that, “the New India Demands World Class Infrastructure."
"Our country is witnessing unprecedented infrastructural transformation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi & unfolding 'Prosperity Through Connectivity," Gadkari added that, “the New India Demands World Class Infrastructure."
Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid Noida International Greenfield Airport at Jewar, Uttar Pradesh. The project will be completed in 4 phases. The airport is strategically located with excellent approach roads in all directions. As per Concession Agreement, first phase for 12 million passengers per annum is to be completed and made operational within 1095 days from the appointed date by September 29, 2024.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid Noida International Greenfield Airport at Jewar, Uttar Pradesh. The project will be completed in 4 phases. The airport is strategically located with excellent approach roads in all directions. As per Concession Agreement, first phase for 12 million passengers per annum is to be completed and made operational within 1095 days from the appointed date by September 29, 2024.