New Delhi: The CBI on Thursday carried out searches at six locations after registering a fresh case of fraud of ₹2,435 crore in Yes Bank and other consortium banks against former Crompton Greaves chairman Gautam Thapar who is already under probe in more such cases, officials said.

The searches took place at six locations in Mumbai, Delhi and Gurgaon.

This is a new case against Thapar, who was booked recently in ₹466 crore fraud case in Yes Bank, the officials said.

Those searches took place at four locations in Mumbai, they said.

The case has been registered on a complaint, dated May 27, 2021, from Chief Vigilance Officer of the bank Ashish Vinod Joshi.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has alleged that the accused have indulged in a criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, cheating and forgery for diversion of public money to the tune of ₹466.15 crore, they said

Along with Thapar, several other executives of the company have been booked in the case.

