New Delhi: The CBI on Thursday carried out searches at six locations after registering a fresh case of fraud of ₹2,435 crore in Yes Bank and other consortium banks against former Crompton Greaves chairman Gautam Thapar who is already under probe in more such cases, officials said.

This is a new case against Thapar, who was booked recently in ₹466 crore fraud case in Yes Bank, the officials said.

Those searches took place at four locations in Mumbai, they said.

The case has been registered on a complaint, dated May 27, 2021, from Chief Vigilance Officer of the bank Ashish Vinod Joshi.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has alleged that the accused have indulged in a criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, cheating and forgery for diversion of public money to the tune of ₹466.15 crore, they said

Along with Thapar, several other executives of the company have been booked in the case.

