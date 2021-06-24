Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India > 2,435 cr bank fraud case: CBI books former Crompton Greaves chairman Gautam Thapar, others

2,435 cr bank fraud case: CBI books former Crompton Greaves chairman Gautam Thapar, others

Premium
This is a new case against Thapar, who was booked recently in 466 crore fraud case in Yes Bank
1 min read . 06:21 PM IST Agencies

  • This is a new case against Thapar, who was booked recently in 466 crore fraud case in Yes Bank, the officials said
  • The searches took place at six locations in Mumbai, Delhi and Gurgaon

New Delhi: The CBI on Thursday carried out searches at six locations after registering a fresh case of fraud of 2,435 crore in Yes Bank and other consortium banks against former Crompton Greaves chairman Gautam Thapar who is already under probe in more such cases, officials said. 

New Delhi: The CBI on Thursday carried out searches at six locations after registering a fresh case of fraud of 2,435 crore in Yes Bank and other consortium banks against former Crompton Greaves chairman Gautam Thapar who is already under probe in more such cases, officials said. 

The searches took place at six locations in Mumbai, Delhi and Gurgaon.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The searches took place at six locations in Mumbai, Delhi and Gurgaon.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

This is a new case against Thapar, who was booked recently in 466 crore fraud case in Yes Bank, the officials said.

Those searches took place at four locations in Mumbai, they said.

The case has been registered on a complaint, dated May 27, 2021, from Chief Vigilance Officer of the bank Ashish Vinod Joshi.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has alleged that the accused have indulged in a criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, cheating and forgery for diversion of public money to the tune of 466.15 crore, they said

Along with Thapar, several other executives of the company have been booked in the case.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!