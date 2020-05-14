20 lakh crore stimulus: 5,000 crore credit facility for street vendors

Sitharaman said the scheme will be launched within a month and will provide initial credit facility of ₹10,000 to 50 lakh street vendors.

“Digital payments will be incentivized through monetary rewards and enhanced working capital would be made available for good repayment behavior," she said.

Detailing allocations under the ₹20 lakh crore stimulus package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the finance minister said the today’s announcements will be targeted towards migrant workers, street vendors, small traders, self-employed people, small farmers

The government on Wednesday, as the first tranche of the massive stimulus, had announced an economic booster worth ₹5.9 trillion for medium and small enterprises, power discoms, non-banking finance companies, apart from relief for tax payers and workers.

The government in March had rolled out a ₹1.7 lakh crore relief package, under the newly framed Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Yojana, for the vulnerable sections of the society including migrant workers, farmers, women, senior citizens and health professionals marking an aggressive attempt to limit the economic fallout of covid-19 outbreak and help tackle the loss of livelihood of millions of poor.

Since 25 March, India has been under a lockdown, considered the severest in the world, which has led to massive retrenchment and unmitigated difficulty for the migrant workers. Unemployment rate in the country climbed to a staggering 27.1% in the week ended 3 May before dropping to 23.97% in the following week, according to data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy. Around 121.5 million reported job losses in April, the survey said.

