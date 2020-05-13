The measures come a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced ₹20 trillion stimulus package, comprising 10% of India's GDP, to deal with lockdown that has brought the economy to a standstill.

Under the liquidity scheme, investments will be made in both primary and secondary market transactions in investment grade debt papers of these companies. These securities will be fully guaranteed by the government, Sitharaman said.

This liquidity scheme will be in addition to the cheap funding available under the the Reserve Bank of India's Targeted Lending Term Repo Operations (TLTRO 2.0), providing funds to the extent of ₹50,000 crore to NBFCs, HFCs and MFIs. This allows banks to access three-year funding from RBI to invest in investment grade corporate papers of NBFCs, with at least 50% invested in small- and mid-sized NBFCs and MFIs. Within this, 10% will be invested in securities issued by MFIs, 15% in securities issued by NBFCs with asset size of ₹500 crore and below, and another 25% in securities issued by NBFCs with asset size of ₹500-5,000 crore.

The government will also look at extending the partial credit guarantee scheme to cover primary market issuance of bonds of NBFCs, HFCs and MFIs with low credit rating. Papers with rating of AA and below including unrated papers will be eligible for investment.

Sitharaman also said the government will guarantee the first 20% of loss. This scheme will result in liquidity of ₹45,000 crores, she said.

In the 2019 budget, government had proposed to provide a one-time partial credit guarantee scheme to public sector banks for their first loss of up to 10% for purchase of pooled assets of crisis hit NBFCs, amounting to a total of ₹1 trillion. This was further extended to include securities of all NBFCs and HFCs

