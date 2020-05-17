NEW DELHI: The Narendra Modi government on Sunday bumped up allocation for the rural jobs programme by another ₹40,000 crore to ensure that the rural poor, including the hundreds of thousands of urban migrant workers who have returned to the villages, get jobs and thus wages crucial for their survial.

The government had allocated ₹61,000 crore for the rural job scheme in the budget for the current fiscal announced on 1 February.

At ₹1.01 trillion, this is the highest ever allocation in a year for the programme that was started in 2006 by the United Progressive Alliance government.

The announcement was made by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman who was outlining the contours of the last tranche of relief measures meant to mitigate the impact of the lockdown on farmers, migrants and tribal communities besides businesses under the ₹20 trillion stimulus package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

The additional resources will provide more days of work under the scheme seen as a safety net for jobless in rural India, to stem distress migration and farmer suicides under duress in case of crop failure.

On Friday, Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said that nearly 24 million job seekers in rural areas were enrolled for work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) so far since the lockdown was announced on 25 March.

Many of these were those returning from urban areas after businesses downed shutters, news reports had said.

The Modi government had on 21 April allowed some activities under the rural jobs programme to the taken up despite the lockdown being in place. The activities were to be undertaken while adhering to social distancing norms. The creation of assets like village ponds and horticultural activities were allowed given that this would not need the presence of a large number of people in a small area, officials said.

According to Sitharaman, the rural jobs programme has generated 146.2 million person-days of work till 13 May. “Actually 40-50% more persons have got enrolled compared to last May. We have enrolled all of the migrants coming back. We are making provisions through the rural development ministry to ensure that they get enrolled, they get work, they get the due payments."

In previous years, the rural employment programme has been a key source of livelihood for millions of rural households. It guarantees up to 100 days of unskilled work in a year to one member of every rural household and was credited with raising rural household incomes.

In 2017-18, the scheme provided 45 days of work on an average to a rural household, compared to 49 days in 2015-16, when a widespread drought hit several states.

