20 trillion stimulus: Govt increases allocation by 40,000 crore for MNREGS

Besides creating 3 billion person days (number of people working per day times number of days worked), the fund injection is aimed at “the creation of a large number of durable and livelihood assets including water conservation assets," Sitharaman said. “It will also address the need for more work including for the migrant workers in the monsoon season as well," she said. In 2019-20 which was considered a normal monsoon year without rural distress, the total person days created was 2.65 billion. On Friday, Sitharaman, said the rural jobs programme had already generated 146.2 million person-days of work till 13 May. “Actually 40-50% more persons have got enrolled compared to last May. We have enrolled all of the migrants coming back. We are making provisions through the rural development ministry to ensure that they get enrolled, they get work, they get the due payments," she added.