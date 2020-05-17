NEW DELHI: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday announced a new public sector enterprise (PSE) policy under which there will be at least one such entity each in strategic sectors while those in non-strategic sectors will be privatised.

In the fifth and final tranche of announcements of stimulus and reform measures comprising the ₹20 trillion economic package aimed mitigating the economic fallout of the covid-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown, Sitharaman said India and the world have changed in the last few decades and the country needs a coherent policy where all sectors are open to the private sector while PSEs will play an important role in defined areas.

Sitharaman said the government will soon announce a new policy listing strategic sectors requiring the presence of PSEs. “In strategic sectors, at least one enterprise will remain in the public sector, but the private sector will also be allowed. In other sectors, PSEs will be privatised."

The timing of privatisation of such PSUs will be based on feasibility.

The finance minister said to minimize wasteful administrative costs, the number of enterprises in strategic sectors will ordinarily be only one to four. “Others will be privatized or merged or brought under holding companies."

