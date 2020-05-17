20 trillion stimulus: Govt to privatise public sector entities

Dipti Lavya Swain, corporate M&A lawyer & partner at HSA Advocates, said while the announcements certainly mark the advent of a new disinvestment policy, however, since the disinvestment department is already behind its target, it will be important to see what is the mechanism used under the new privatisation policy and how soon can it be achieved. “What will be strategic and what not, will be a key decision that the government will have to take since there are many sectors where PSEs continue to be financially distressed. The banking sector may see maximum consolidation and mergers with a cap of four PSEs being announced," he added.