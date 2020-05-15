20 trillion stimulus: Sitharaman announces farm package, agriculture reforms

NEW DELHI: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said a package of 11 measures to improve farm infrastructure and logistics and usher in reforms in the agriculture sector is being rolled out.

Announcing the third tranche of the ₹20 trillion economic package, Sitharaman said the reforms would focus on agriculture and allied activities and will cover dairy, animal husbandry and food processing.

Of the 11 measures announced, eight will be look at strengthening infrastructure and logistics focusing on quickly ramping up storage facilities, while the rest pertain to governance and administrative reforms.

The minister said the measures were based on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a self-reliant India, for which supply chain reforms were crucial.

The first tranche of the economic package, announced on Wednesday, had 15 fiscal and regulatory measures, while the second batch, announced on Thursday rolled out nine measures to give relief to the poor including migrant workers, farmers, street vendors and members of tribal community.

“India is the largest producer of milk, jute and pulses. India is also the second largest producer of sugarcane and fish and the third largest in the production of cereals," Sitharaman said, emphasising how Indian farmers have endured the vagaries of nature while producing the highest yield.

The Modi administration already has an income support scheme for farmers, the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN), with 100% funding from the Centre. The scheme is effective from December 2018.

Under the scheme an income support of ₹6,000 a year is provided to all farmer families across the country in three equal installments of ₹2,000 every four months.

The responsibility of identification of beneficiary farmer families rests with the state governments. The fund is directly transferred to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

Share Via