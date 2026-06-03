₹200 crore extortion case: Court frames charges; Jacqueline Fernandez, Sukesh Chandrasekhar, Leena Maria Paul, others

Patiala house court on Wednesday framed formal charges against Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez, Sukesh Chandrasekhar, and Leena Maria Paul in the money laundering case. They have been put on trial by the court.

The charges are also formally framed in MCOCA linked with Extortion Allegations against Sukesh Chandrasekhar, Leena Maria Paul and others.

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Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Prashant Sharma formally framed charges against the respective accused persons in the Money laundering case and MCOCA case linked with the alleged extortion of Rs. 200 crores from Aditi Singh.

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez appeared before the court and denied the charges. She claimed a trial in a money laundering case. She is Accused in money laundering case only.

However, Sukesh signed the charges in the money laundering case; he refused to sign the charges in the MCOCA case.

His wife, Leena Maria, signed the charges in protest in the MCOCA case.

All others signed the charges and claimed a trial. There are 17 accsued in the MCOCA case and 21 accused in the money laundering case.

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The money laundering case is listed for hearing on July 16, and the MCOCA Case is listed for hearing on July 14.

The court will record the prosecution's evidence in both cases as per the list of witnesses provided by the prosecution.

On May 30, the court had directed framing of charges against Sukesh Chandrasekhar, Leena Maria Paul, Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandes and others in an alleged money laundering case linked with Rs. 200 crores alleged extortion from Aditi Singh.

The charges have also been directed to be framed against Sukesh Chandrasekhar, Leena Maria Paul and others in the MCOCA case linked with the Rs. 200 crores alleged extortion. Jacqueline is not an accused in the extortion case.

What did the judge say? Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Prashant Sharma directed to frame charges against the accused persons in both cases.

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" I conclude that prima facie, there is sufficient material on record based upon which strong suspicion is raised against all accused persons namely Sukesh Chandrasekhar, Leena Maria Paul alias Leena Paulose, Deepak Ramnani, Pradeep Ramdanee, B. Mohanraj, Arun Muthu, D. Kamlesh Kothari, Pinky Irani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Singh, Dharam Singh Meena, Mahender Prasad Sundriyal, Sunder Bora, Komal Poddar, Jitender Narula, Avinash Kumar, Jai Prakash Singhal, for which said accused persons have to be charged with offence under section 3 of PMLA, punishable under section 4 of PMLA," ASJ Prashant Sharma while framing charges in money laundering case.

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Delhi Police had filed a case on the Complaint of Aditi Singh. Thereafter, a case of Money laundering was lodged by the Enforcement Directorate.

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The Delhi High Court had rejected the plea of Jacqueline Fernandes seeking the quashing of the supplementary charge sheet against her. She was named in a supplementary charge sheet filed by the ED.

After taking cognisance of ED's charge sheet, an issued summons to Jacqueline Fernandes. She was granted bail after she appeared before the court.

Sukesh Chandrasekhar is in custody. However, his wife was granted bail by the High Court in a money laundering case. Her plea for bail in MCOCA was rejected by the Delhi High Court. The bail pleas of other accused are subjudice before the Delhi High Court.

On June 1, the Delhi High Court refused to stay the formal framing of charges. Sukesh Chandrasekhar has approached the High Court.

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Recently, the Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandes withdrew her application to turn approver in a money laundering case. (ANI)

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