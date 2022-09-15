The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police questioned Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez for more than eight hours on September 14 in relation to a ₹200-crore extortion case connected to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

According to a police officer who spoke to PTI under the condition of anonymity, the Bollywood actor has admitted during the interview that she dated Chandrashekhar for six months but has said that she was unaware of his activities. On September 15, Nora Fatehi and Pinky Irani were called in for interrogation in relation to the alleged introduction of Fernandez to Chandrashekhar. The actor of Sri Lankan origin joined the investigation after receiving a third summon. She was accompanied on September 14 by Irani.

Also Read: Jacqueline Fernandez's Insta post after extortion case filed

According to Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Yadav, the actress was questioned about her suspected involvement in the multi-million dollar money laundering case connected to Chandrashekhar as well as the gifts she allegedly accepted from him. Irani and Fernandez faced off against one other. According to Yadav, the actor participated during questioning and then had lunch.

As a part of the interview, a questionnaire with roughly 50 questions was created. These questions were asked to Jacqueline, and subsequent inquiries were made in light of her responses.

Jacqueline cooperated during the interrogation and was unable to deny her connections to Chandrashekhar when presented with documentation, which is in the public domain because she had already been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), another police officer said.

Also Read: Delhi Police issues fresh summon to Jacqueline Fernandez

The actor confessed to seeing Chandrashekhar for six months. She stated that she was unaware of his activities and was unaware that he was engaged in an extortion scheme. She claimed that, after learning of his incarceration, she severed all contact with him and removed all of his photos from her phone, the officer said.

Fernandez was asked to join the investigation on September 12; however, she asked for another date, citing prior commitments. Although a time has not yet been established, the senior police officer said she would be called back in for questioning.

Also Read: Nora Fatehi may be interrogated again in ₹200-crore extortion case

Currently incarcerated Chandrashekhar is suspected of defrauding numerous people, including prominent figures like Aditi Singh, wife of former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh.

In a chargesheet submitted on August 17, the ED named Fernandez as a defendant in a high-profile money laundering case involving Chandrashekhar. The ED claims that he gave Fernandez and Fatehi expensive presents like luxury cars.

(With PTI inputs)