According to a police officer who spoke to PTI under the condition of anonymity, the Bollywood actor has admitted during the interview that she dated Chandrashekhar for six months but has said that she was unaware of his activities. On September 15, Nora Fatehi and Pinky Irani were called in for interrogation in relation to the alleged introduction of Fernandez to Chandrashekhar. The actor of Sri Lankan origin joined the investigation after receiving a third summon. She was accompanied on September 14 by Irani.