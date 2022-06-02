In Delhi, the 19 kg commercial cylinder now costs ₹2219.00 against the previous level of ₹2355.50 per cylinder. In Mumbai, the LPG price is lowered to ₹2171.50 per cylinder from ₹2,307 whereas, in Kolkata, a consumer will have to shell out ₹2,322 per cylinder instead of ₹2,455. At the same time, instead of ₹2,508, a customer will have to spend ₹2373 in Chennai.