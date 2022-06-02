This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Centre made cooking gas subsidy limited only to the 9 crore poor women and other beneficiaries who had received LPG connections under the Ujjwala scheme.
Accordingly, the remaining users including households will have to pay for their LPG cylinder at the market price.
Cooking gas LPG subsidy has been limited for beneficiaries under the Ujjwala scheme. Accordingly, the remaining users including households will have to pay for their LPG cylinder at the market price.
Oil Secretary Pankaj Jain on Thursday said there was no subsidy for LPG users since the initial days of the Covid pandemic, however, since then, has been introduced for Ujjwala beneficiaries.
In a media briefing, Jain said that "no subsidy is paid on cooking gas since June 2020 and the only subsidy that is provided is the one that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on March 21," reported by PTI.
When reducing the excise duty on petrol by ₹8 per litre and diesel by ₹6 per litre, Sitharaman had announced that Ujjwala scheme beneficiaries will get ₹200 per cylinder subsidy for 12 bottles in a year to help ease some of the burden arising from cooking gas rates rising to record levels.
At the same conference, Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that subsidies by definition are not designed to get entrenched and increased. Subsidies by definition have to be degressive.
In Delhi, a 14.2-kg LPG cylinder costs ₹1,003. Under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, beneficiaries will get ₹200 subsidy directly in their bank account. That means, Ujjwala beneficiaries only have to pay ₹803 on their purchase of a 14.2 kg cylinder, unlike the others who will pay for the cylinder at the market price of ₹1,003 in the national capital.
FM had stated that the ₹200 subsidy will cost the government ₹6,100 crore.
Oil marketing companies (OMC) have reduced the price of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder by around Rs135 with immediate effect from June 1.
In Delhi, the 19 kg commercial cylinder now costs ₹2219.00 against the previous level of ₹2355.50 per cylinder. In Mumbai, the LPG price is lowered to ₹2171.50 per cylinder from ₹2,307 whereas, in Kolkata, a consumer will have to shell out ₹2,322 per cylinder instead of ₹2,455. At the same time, instead of ₹2,508, a customer will have to spend ₹2373 in Chennai.
The price of 14.2-kg LPG cylinders has remained unchanged.
