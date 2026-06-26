‘ ₹2000 cr stolen from Ram Mandir used to split TMC, Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs’: Sanjay Raut's big claim amid donation row

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Friday alleged that ₹2,000 crore had been siphoned from the Ram Mandir Trust and used to orchestrate political splits in the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Shiv Sena (UBT).

Reacting to the FIR filed against eight people in the alleged embezzlement of donations meant for the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, Raut claimed that the principal accused continue to hold positions within the Trust.

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"The main culprits are still working in the Trust. Those who consider themselves 'Hindutvawadi' steal crores of Rupees from the temple, and this money enters politics, where you use it to buy MPs and split political parties. You used the ₹2000 crore stolen from Ram Mandir to split MPs of TMC, Shiv Sena (UBT)," Raut said at a press conference, according to ANI.

Raut demands probe into 'missing' 4-kg silver brick donated by Shiv Sena (UBT) chief for Ram Mandir

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What allegations has Sanjay Raut made regarding funds from the Ram Mandir Trust? ⌵ Sanjay Raut alleged that ₹2,000 crore was siphoned from the Ram Mandir Trust and used to orchestrate political splits in parties like TMC and Shiv Sena (UBT). 2 Why did Sanjay Raut request an investigation into the missing silver brick donated for the Ram Mandir? ⌵ Raut sought an inquiry due to concerns over the disappearance of a 4-kg silver brick he claimed was donated by Uddhav Thackeray, highlighting a lack of accountability and updates from the Trust. 3 How has the Uttar Pradesh government responded to the allegations of embezzlement related to the Ram Mandir donations? ⌵ The Uttar Pradesh government established a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the alleged embezzlement following claims of misappropriated donations linked to the Ram Mandir. 4 Should the Ram Mandir Trust be held accountable for the alleged missing funds? ⌵ There are calls for accountability within the Ram Mandir Trust, especially concerning the missing donations and the management of funds used for the temple's construction. 5 What ongoing investigations are related to financial irregularities at the Ram Mandir? ⌵ Investigations include a SIT looking into allegations of embezzlement and inflated land deals, as well as a petition seeking a court-monitored probe into the Trust's financial activities.

Alleging irregularities linked to donations made for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Raut on Friday sought an inquiry into the reported disappearance of a 4-kg silver brick donated by his party and called for those responsible within the trust to be held accountable.

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Sharing a post on X, Raut said Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray had donated ₹1 crore along with the silver brick during the temple's construction, with party workers and saints present at the time of the contribution.

"Serious questions over the missing 4 kg silver brick donated by Shiv Sena for the Ram Mandir construction in Ayodhya. Uddhav Thackeray ji had generously contributed ₹1 crore this sacred silver brick in the presence of thousands of Shiv Sainiks & saints. Yet, years later, no receipt or update from the Trust. Where has it gone? Time for full investigation & accountability!," the post stated.

The remarks came after a First Information Report (FIR) was registered in the alleged embezzlement of donations received at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

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Also Read | AAP attacks UP govt over SIT probing Ram Mandir donation theft allegations

The FIR has been registered under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 306, 316(5), 317(4), 317(5), 61 and 3(5), following directions from the Uttar Pradesh government.

Those named in the FIR include Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Avinash Shukla, Tinnu Yadav, Manish Yadav and others.

The case stems from allegations made by former Samajwadi Party MLA from Ayodhya, Pawan Pandey, who claimed that donations worth between ₹7 crore and ₹7.5 crore meant for the Ram Mandir were misappropriated.

Following the allegations, the Uttar Pradesh government on June 14 set up a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to examine the alleged scam after receiving a request from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

Separately, a fresh plea has been moved before the Supreme Court seeking a court-monitored probe into the matter.

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The petition calls for the registration of an FIR and the constitution of a CBI-led SIT to investigate the alleged disappearance of funds, financial irregularities and other purported illegalities linked to the functioning and administration of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

(With inputs from agency)

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X

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