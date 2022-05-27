2000 currency notes continue to drop in circulation. What RBI says

₹2,000 banknotes now form only 1.6% of the total volume of notes in circulation, compared with 2% in FY21 and 2.4% a year before that. In value terms, the share of ₹500 and ₹2000 banknotes together accounted for 87.1% of the total value of banknotes in circulation as on March 31, 2022, as against 85.7% as on March 31, 2021.