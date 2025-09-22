₹21 crore Karnataka SBI heist: Police recover portion of gold, money after robbers abandon car in Maharashtra

Days after a State Bank of India (SBI) branch in Karnataka's Vijayapura was looted of cash and valuables worth ₹21 crore, police in Maharashtra have been able to recover a significant portion of the stolen goods from a house in Maharashtra.

Advertisement

The recovery was made from an abandoned building in Huljanti village near Mangalwede.

According to the police, on Tuesday (September 16) evening at around 6.30 pm, three masked men armed with country-made pistols and knives allegedly robbed a nationalised bank in Chadchan town of this district, making off with cash and gold ornaments, after tying up the staff.

Citing preliminary investigation, Vijaypura Superintendent of Police Laxman Nimbargi said that the suspects used a Suzuki EVA vehicle with a fake number plate for the offence. After committing the offence, they escaped towards Maharashtra.

When they reached Huljanti village in Maharashtra's Solapur district, their car hit a bike, leading to an altercation with the villagers there. They abandoned the car, and fled after allegedly threatening the villagers with guns and knives.

Advertisement

Eight teams were formed to solve the case, Vijaypura Superintendent of Police Laxman Nimbargi said, as per PTI.

The investigation was a joint effort by the Vijayapura and the Solapur police. The police team surveilled and was carrying out vehicle checks when they found a bag on top a house in Huljanti village. Gold and money stolen from the bank were recovered from the bag.

How the robbery was carried out According to police, some three masked men came to the bank under the pretext of opening a current account and threatened the manager, cashier and other employees with pistols and knives. The gang tied up the hands and feet of the staff.

They escaped with cash worth more than a crore and gold ornaments weighing approximately 20 kg, worth approximately ₹20 crores, the FIR stated.

Advertisement

Based on the complaint of the bank manager, a case was registered. Further investigation is underway.