₹24-lakh penalty for Virat Kohli, RCB skipper must pay fine despite win against Rajasthan Royals2 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 12:52 PM IST
Virat Kohli has been captaining RCB in their last two matches.
Virat Kohli and the rest of the team have received fines from the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to a slow over-rate during their match against the Rajasthan Royals. The league has fined the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain ₹24 lakh, while each of the other team members has received lesser fines.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×