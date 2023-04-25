Virat Kohli and the rest of the team have received fines from the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to a slow over-rate during their match against the Rajasthan Royals. The league has fined the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain ₹24 lakh, while each of the other team members has received lesser fines.

RCB maintained a slow over-rate during the match against the Rajasthan Royals (RR), which resulted in Kohli and the team members being fined. This was RCB's second offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences.

Kohli has been captaining the team in their last two matches due to regular skipper Faf du Plessis being taken off the field after he is done batting due to an injury. Du Plessis has been unfit to field because of a grade-one intercostal strain.

RCB's first over-rate offence came in their one-wicket defeat at home to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on April 10 at home. Du Plessis was captain at the time and copped a fine of ₹12 lakh as this was only their first offence.

Earlier, following a recent match between RCB and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Kohli was found guilty of breaching Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct. As a result, he has been fined 10% of his match fee. Despite being the captain of the team, Kohli scored only six runs in the match.

RCB was allowed to place only four fielders outside the 30-yard circle for the last over of the RR innings as they were behind the over-rate. RR needed 33 to win off the last two overs. Mohammed Siraj gave away 13 runs, and RCB was left to defend 20 runs in the final over. Harshal Patel bowled the last over, and RR could only take 12 runs, giving RCB a seven-run win.

In their previous match, RCB won a crucial victory over high-flying Rajasthan Royals, securing their second win in a row. Du Plessis was replaced by an impact player after RCB's innings due to his injury, and he had scored 62 off 39 balls.

Glenn Maxwell made 77 off 44, and the pair shared a 127-run stand-off just 66 balls for the third wicket, leading RCB to a score of 189/9. For RR, Devdutt Padikkal scored a half-century while Dhruv Jurel led a late fight with an unbeaten 32 off 16 balls, but they could only get to 182/6.