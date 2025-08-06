₹260 crore crypto scam: ED raids in Delhi, NCR, Gurugram; accused posed as Microsoft, Amazon tech support

Directorate of Enforcement (ED) is conducting search operations today, August 6, at 11 premises located in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and Dehradun in the matter of global cyber fraud. The accused posed as Microsoft and Amazon tech support service agents and duped the victims.

The probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) began after First Information Reports (FIRs) were registered by CBI and Delhi Police.

It revealed that fraudsters pretending as Police or investigating officers deceived foreign and Indian nationals. They allegedly extorted with their monetary assets warning them with consequences of arrest. The monetary assets of the victims were reportedly converted into crypto currencies which then went to accused persons.